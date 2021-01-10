CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » Sports » Lyon striker Moussa Dembele…

Lyon striker Moussa Dembele in talks to join Atletico Madrid

The Associated Press

January 10, 2021, 8:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — Lyon striker Moussa Dembele could soon be joining Spanish league leader Atletico Madrid as a replacement for Diego Costa.

The 24-year-old Dembele has scored 45 goals in 105 games for French leader Lyon, but has lost his place in the side to Tino Kadewere this season. His Lyon contract runs until June 2023 but sporting director Juninho will not stand in his way.

“We are talking with Atletico and I think Moussa has reached an agreement with Atletico,” Juninho told broadcaster Telefoot. “Moussa came to see us and I think it’s time for him to change teams. It would not be good to hold a player back.”

Madrid reached an agreement with Costa to rescind his contract by mutual accord last month.

Lyon has already lined up Algeria forward Islam Slimani for Dembele.

“He wants to join us,” Juninho said.

Slimani plays for Premier League side Leicester but spent last season on loan at Monaco, scoring nine goals in 18 games.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Bumper crop of TSP millionaires

With 12 days until Inauguration Day, OPM announces temporary SES hiring freeze

Repaying your 2020 deferred taxes: What you need to know

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up