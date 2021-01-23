CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. residents with new virus strain | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » Sports » LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament…

LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Scores

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 4:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Saturday
At Four Season Golf and Sports Club
Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Purse: $1.2 million
Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
Third Round

Danielle Kang 64-65-63_192

Jessica Korda 65-69-60_194

Nelly Korda 65-66-67_198

In Gee Chun 68-65-67_200

Brooke Henderson 67-69-65_201

Cheyenne Knight 69-66-67_202

Angela Stanford 67-69-67_203

Brittany Lincicome 66-74-64_204

Celine Boutier 69-70-65_204

Sophia Popov 68-69-67_204

Gaby Lopez 65-68-71_204

Lexi Thompson 67-69-69_205

Georgia Hall 70-70-67_207

Mel Reid 70-70-67_207

Pernilla Lindberg 70-72-66_208

Jasmine Suwannapura 72-68-69_209

Ally Ewing 70-72-68_210

Austin Ernst 69-70-71_210

Cydney Clanton 75-69-67_211

Madelene Sagstrom 73-69-69_211

Stacy Lewis 66-71-74_211

Bronte Law 73-70-69_212

Hee Young Park 71-69-72_212

Mi Jung Hur 71-71-71_213

Annie Park 69-71-73_213

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Haha — hear the one about the pandemic snow day?

More than a million solders will be in Army's new pay, personnel IT system by year's end

Military has new way to keep in touch with service members during stressful times

Criticized for its market research plan for new cloud program office, DISA changes tune

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up