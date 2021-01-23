LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Scores

|Saturday
|At Four Season Golf and Sports Club
|Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|Purse: $1.2 million
|Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
|Third Round
Danielle Kang 64-65-63_192
Jessica Korda 65-69-60_194
Nelly Korda 65-66-67_198
In Gee Chun 68-65-67_200
Brooke Henderson 67-69-65_201
Cheyenne Knight 69-66-67_202
Angela Stanford 67-69-67_203
Brittany Lincicome 66-74-64_204
Celine Boutier 69-70-65_204
Sophia Popov 68-69-67_204
Gaby Lopez 65-68-71_204
Lexi Thompson 67-69-69_205
Georgia Hall 70-70-67_207
Mel Reid 70-70-67_207
Pernilla Lindberg 70-72-66_208
Jasmine Suwannapura 72-68-69_209
Ally Ewing 70-72-68_210
Austin Ernst 69-70-71_210
Cydney Clanton 75-69-67_211
Madelene Sagstrom 73-69-69_211
Stacy Lewis 66-71-74_211
Bronte Law 73-70-69_212
Hee Young Park 71-69-72_212
Mi Jung Hur 71-71-71_213
Annie Park 69-71-73_213
