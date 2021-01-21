LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Scores

|Thursday
|At Four Season Golf and Sports Club
|Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|Purse: $1.2 million
|Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
|First Round
Danielle Kang 31-33_64
Gaby Lopez 31-34_65
Jessica Korda 35-30_65
Nelly Korda 32-33_65
Brittany Lincicome 33-33_66
Stacy Lewis 32-34_66
Lexi Thompson 33-34_67
Brooke M. Henderson 32-35_67
Angela Stanford 32-35_67
Sophia Popov 31-37_68
In Gee Chun 34-34_68
Celine Boutier 33-36_69
Austin Ernst 35-34_69
Annie Park 34-35_69
Cheyenne Knight 33-36_69
Ally Ewing 33-37_70
Pernilla Lindberg 35-35_70
Mel Reid 35-35_70
Georgia Hall 34-36_70
Mi Jung Hur 35-36_71
Hee Young Park 32-39_71
Jasmine Suwannapura 35-37_72
Bronte Law 32-41_73
Madelene Sagstrom 33-40_73
Cydney Clanton 35-40_75
