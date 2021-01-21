LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Scores

Thursday At Four Season Golf and Sports Club Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Purse: $1.2 million Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71 First…

Thursday At Four Season Golf and Sports Club Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Purse: $1.2 million Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71 First Round

Danielle Kang 31-33_64

Gaby Lopez 31-34_65

Jessica Korda 35-30_65

Nelly Korda 32-33_65

Brittany Lincicome 33-33_66

Stacy Lewis 32-34_66

Lexi Thompson 33-34_67

Brooke M. Henderson 32-35_67

Angela Stanford 32-35_67

Sophia Popov 31-37_68

In Gee Chun 34-34_68

Celine Boutier 33-36_69

Austin Ernst 35-34_69

Annie Park 34-35_69

Cheyenne Knight 33-36_69

Ally Ewing 33-37_70

Pernilla Lindberg 35-35_70

Mel Reid 35-35_70

Georgia Hall 34-36_70

Mi Jung Hur 35-36_71

Hee Young Park 32-39_71

Jasmine Suwannapura 35-37_72

Bronte Law 32-41_73

Madelene Sagstrom 33-40_73

Cydney Clanton 35-40_75

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.