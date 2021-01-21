LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Par Scores

|Thursday
|At Four Season Golf and Sports Club
|Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|Purse: $1.2 million
|Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
|First Round
Danielle Kang 31-33_64 -7
Gaby Lopez 31-34_64 -7
Jessica Korda 35-30_65 -6
Nelly Korda 32-33_66 -5
Brittany Lincicome 33-33_66 -5
Stacy Lewis 32-34_66 -5
Lexi Thompson 33-34_66 -5
Brooke M. Henderson 32-35_67 -4
Angela Stanford 32-35_67 -4
In Gee Chun 34-34_67 -4
Sophia Popov 31-37_67 -4
Austin Ernst 35-34_67 -4
Celine Boutier 33-36_67 -4
Cheyenne Knight 33-36_67 -4
Annie Park 34-35_67 -4
Georgia Hall 34-36_68 -3
Mel Reid 35-35_68 -3
Pernilla Lindberg 35-35_68 -3
Ally Ewing 33-37_68 -3
Hee Young Park 32-39_68 -3
Mi Jung Hur 35-36_68 -3
Jasmine Suwannapura 35-37_68 -3
Madelene Sagstrom 33-40_68 -3
Bronte Law 32-41_68 -3
Cydney Clanton 35-40_68 -3
