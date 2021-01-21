LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Par Scores

Thursday At Four Season Golf and Sports Club Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Purse: $1.2 million Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71 First…

Thursday At Four Season Golf and Sports Club Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Purse: $1.2 million Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71 First Round

Danielle Kang 31-33_64 -7

Gaby Lopez 31-34_64 -7

Jessica Korda 35-30_65 -6

Nelly Korda 32-33_66 -5

Brittany Lincicome 33-33_66 -5

Stacy Lewis 32-34_66 -5

Lexi Thompson 33-34_66 -5

Brooke M. Henderson 32-35_67 -4

Angela Stanford 32-35_67 -4

In Gee Chun 34-34_67 -4

Sophia Popov 31-37_67 -4

Austin Ernst 35-34_67 -4

Celine Boutier 33-36_67 -4

Cheyenne Knight 33-36_67 -4

Annie Park 34-35_67 -4

Georgia Hall 34-36_68 -3

Mel Reid 35-35_68 -3

Pernilla Lindberg 35-35_68 -3

Ally Ewing 33-37_68 -3

Hee Young Park 32-39_68 -3

Mi Jung Hur 35-36_68 -3

Jasmine Suwannapura 35-37_68 -3

Madelene Sagstrom 33-40_68 -3

Bronte Law 32-41_68 -3

Cydney Clanton 35-40_68 -3

