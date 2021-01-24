LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Par Scores

Sunday At Four Season Golf and Sports Club Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Purse: $1.2 million Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71 Final…

Sunday At Four Season Golf and Sports Club Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Purse: $1.2 million Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71 Final Round Jessica Korda wins playoff on first hole

Jessica Korda, $180,000 65-69-60-66_260 -24

Danielle Kang, $150,326 64-65-63-68_260 -24

Nelly Korda, $109,051 65-66-67-64_262 -22

In Gee Chun, $84,359 68-65-67-67_267 -17

Angela Stanford, $61,727 67-69-67-65_268 -16

Cheyenne Knight, $61,727 69-66-67-66_268 -16

Lexi Thompson, $43,621 67-69-69-65_270 -14

Brittany Lincicome, $43,621 66-74-64-66_270 -14

Brooke Henderson, $36,625 67-69-65-70_271 -13

Sophia Popov, $33,333 68-69-67-68_272 -12

Georgia Hall, $28,887 70-70-67-66_273 -11

Celine Boutier, $28,887 69-70-65-69_273 -11

Gaby Lopez, $28,887 65-68-71-69_204 -11

Bronte Law, $25,349 73-70-70-63_276 -8

Ally Ewing, $23,209 70-72-68-67_277 -7

Mel Reid, $23,209 70-70-67-70_277 -7

Cydney Clanton, $20,466 75-69-68-66_278 -6

Austin Ernst, $20,466 69-70-71-68_278 -6

Jasmine Suwannapura, $20,466 72-68-69-69_278 -6

Stacy Lewis, $18,929 66-71-74-68_279 -5

Pernilla Lindberg, $18,272 70-72-66-72_280 -4

Mi Jung Hur, $16,954 71-71-71-68_281 -3

Hee Young Park, $16,954 71-69-72-69_281 -3

Madelene Sagstrom, $16,954 73-69-69-70_281 -3

Annie Park, $15,720 69-71-73-70_283 -1

