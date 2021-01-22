LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Par Scores

|Friday
|At Four Season Golf and Sports Club
|Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|Purse: $1.2 million
|Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
|Second Round
Danielle Kang 64-65_129 -13
Nelly Korda 65-66_131 -11
In Gee Chun 68-65_133 -9
Gaby Lopez 65-68_133 -9
Jessica Korda 65-69_134 -8
Cheyenne Knight 69-66_135 -7
Lexi Thompson 67-69_136 -6
Brooke Henderson 67-69_136 -6
Angela Stanford 67-69_136 -6
Sophia Popov 68-69_137 -5
Stacy Lewis 66-71_137 -5
Austin Ernst 69-70_139 -3
Celine Boutier 69-70_139 -3
Jasmine Suwannapura 72-68_140 -2
Hee Young Park 71-69_140 -2
Georgia Hall 70-70_140 -2
Mel Reid 70-70_140 -2
Annie Park 69-71_140 -3
Brittany Lincicome 66-74_140 -2
Madelene Sagstrom 73-69_142 E
Mi Jung Hur 71-71_142 E
Pernilla Lindberg 70-72_142 E
Ally Ewing 70-72_142 E
Bronte Law 73-70_143 +1
Cydney Clanton 75-69_144 +2
