LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Par Scores

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 4:55 PM

Friday
At Four Season Golf and Sports Club
Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Purse: $1.2 million
Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
Second Round

Danielle Kang 64-65_129 -13

Nelly Korda 65-66_131 -11

In Gee Chun 68-65_133  -9

Gaby Lopez 65-68_133  -9

Jessica Korda 65-69_134  -8

Cheyenne Knight 69-66_135  -7

Lexi Thompson 67-69_136  -6

Brooke Henderson 67-69_136  -6

Angela Stanford 67-69_136  -6

Sophia Popov 68-69_137  -5

Stacy Lewis 66-71_137  -5

Austin Ernst 69-70_139  -3

Celine Boutier 69-70_139  -3

Jasmine Suwannapura 72-68_140  -2

Hee Young Park 71-69_140  -2

Georgia Hall 70-70_140  -2

Mel Reid 70-70_140  -2

Annie Park 69-71_140  -3

Brittany Lincicome 66-74_140  -2

Madelene Sagstrom 73-69_142   E

Mi Jung Hur 71-71_142   E

Pernilla Lindberg 70-72_142   E

Ally Ewing 70-72_142   E

Bronte Law 73-70_143  +1

Cydney Clanton 75-69_144  +2

