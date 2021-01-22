LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Par Scores

Friday At Four Season Golf and Sports Club Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Purse: $1.2 million Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71 Second…

Friday At Four Season Golf and Sports Club Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Purse: $1.2 million Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71 Second Round

Danielle Kang 64-65_129 -13

Nelly Korda 65-66_131 -11

In Gee Chun 68-65_133 -9

Gaby Lopez 65-68_133 -9

Jessica Korda 65-69_134 -8

Cheyenne Knight 69-66_135 -7

Lexi Thompson 67-69_136 -6

Brooke Henderson 67-69_136 -6

Angela Stanford 67-69_136 -6

Sophia Popov 68-69_137 -5

Stacy Lewis 66-71_137 -5

Austin Ernst 69-70_139 -3

Celine Boutier 69-70_139 -3

Jasmine Suwannapura 72-68_140 -2

Hee Young Park 71-69_140 -2

Georgia Hall 70-70_140 -2

Mel Reid 70-70_140 -2

Annie Park 69-71_140 -3

Brittany Lincicome 66-74_140 -2

Madelene Sagstrom 73-69_142 E

Mi Jung Hur 71-71_142 E

Pernilla Lindberg 70-72_142 E

Ally Ewing 70-72_142 E

Bronte Law 73-70_143 +1

Cydney Clanton 75-69_144 +2

