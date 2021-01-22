LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Par Scores

Friday At Four Season Golf and Sports Club Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Purse: $1.2 million Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71 Second…

Friday At Four Season Golf and Sports Club Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Purse: $1.2 million Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71 Second Round

Danielle Kang 64-65_64 -7

Nelly Korda 65-66_64 -7

In Gee Chun 68-65_65 -6

Gaby Lopez 65-68_66 -5

Jessica Korda 65-69_66 -5

Cheyenne Knight 69-66_66 -5

Lexi Thompson 67-69_66 -5

Brooke Henderson 67-69_67 -4

Angela Stanford 67-69_67 -4

Sophia Popov 68-69_67 -4

Stacy Lewis 66-71_67 -4

Austin Ernst 69-70_67 -4

Celine Boutier 69-70_67 -4

Jasmine Suwannapura 72-68_67 -4

Hee Young Park 71-69_67 -4

Georgia Hall 70-70_68 -3

Mel Reid 70-70_68 -3

Annie Park 69-71_68 -3

Brittany Lincicome 66-74_68 -3

Madelene Sagstrom 73-69_68 -3

Mi Jung Hur 71-71_68 -3

Pernilla Lindberg 70-72_68 -3

Ally Ewing 70-72_68 -3

Bronte Law 73-70_68 -3

Cydney Clanton 75-69_68 -3

