LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Par Scores

|Friday
|At Four Season Golf and Sports Club
|Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|Purse: $1.2 million
|Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
|Second Round
Danielle Kang 64-65_64 -7
Nelly Korda 65-66_64 -7
In Gee Chun 68-65_65 -6
Gaby Lopez 65-68_66 -5
Jessica Korda 65-69_66 -5
Cheyenne Knight 69-66_66 -5
Lexi Thompson 67-69_66 -5
Brooke Henderson 67-69_67 -4
Angela Stanford 67-69_67 -4
Sophia Popov 68-69_67 -4
Stacy Lewis 66-71_67 -4
Austin Ernst 69-70_67 -4
Celine Boutier 69-70_67 -4
Jasmine Suwannapura 72-68_67 -4
Hee Young Park 71-69_67 -4
Georgia Hall 70-70_68 -3
Mel Reid 70-70_68 -3
Annie Park 69-71_68 -3
Brittany Lincicome 66-74_68 -3
Madelene Sagstrom 73-69_68 -3
Mi Jung Hur 71-71_68 -3
Pernilla Lindberg 70-72_68 -3
Ally Ewing 70-72_68 -3
Bronte Law 73-70_68 -3
Cydney Clanton 75-69_68 -3
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.