Leverkusen beats Frankfurt 4-1 to progress in German Cup

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen shrugged off Jonathan Tah’s sending off to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 4-1 in their rescheduled German Cup game on Tuesday.

Leverkusen was leading 3-1 when Tah was sent off in the 73rd minute. The Germany defender hauled down André Silva, who would have been through on goal with a chance to pull one back for Frankfurt.

Leverkusen’s 10 men managed to keep the visitors at bay and Moussa Diaby sealed the home side’s win with his second goal on a counterattack in the 87th.

Amin Younes had put Frankfurt ahead in the sixth, but Lucas Alario equalized with a penalty in the 27th and Edmond Tapsoba scored Leverkusen’s second in 40th with a goal that looked offside. VAR will only come into operation in the next round.

Diaby’s first goal came in the 67th, before Tah’s sending off gave Frankfurt some hope.

Leverkusen next faces fourth-tier team Rot-Weiss Essen in the next round.

Defending champion Bayern Munich plays its rescheduled second-round cup game at second-division team Holstein Kiel on Wednesday.

