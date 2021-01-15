INAUGURATION NEWS: Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Metro and roads | Inauguration FAQs
Lazio eyes Champions League after 3-0 derby win over Roma

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 4:51 PM

ROME (AP) — Lazio revived its chances of staying in the Champions League by convincingly beating third-placed Roma 3-0 in a Serie A derby on Friday.

Luis Alberto scored twice and Ciro Immobile also found the target as Lazio controlled throughout.

Lazio moved up to seventh place, two points behind fourth-placed Juventus, which faces a challenging visit to Inter Milan on Sunday; and three points behind Roma, which saw its title hopes fade.

It was a third straight league win for Lazio, which faces Bayern Munich in the Champions League next month.

Immobile opened the scoring 14 minutes in by completing a counterattack when Roma defenders Chris Smalling and Ibañez both slipped to the ground.

Lazio doubled the lead nine minutes later when Ibañez was again left on the ground following strong play from Manuel Lazzari, who set up Alberto for a clear look.

Immobile threatened throughout yet it was Alberto who sealed it with a shot around a defender into the far corner in the 67th.

In a match usually marked by colorful fan choreography, no spectators were allowed inside the Stadio Olimpico due to the coronavirus pandemic.

