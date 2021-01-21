CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Overview of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide | Fauci on kids' vaccinations | Md. launches vaccine outreach campaign | Latest regional test results
Home » Sports » Late Parma own goal…

Late Parma own goal sees Lazio reach Italian Cup quarters

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 5:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROME (AP) — A late own goal by Parma goalkeeper Simone Colombi sent Lazio to the Italian Cup quarterfinals with a 2-1 win on Thursday.

Lazio will next play Atalanta in Bergamo on Jan. 27.

The match appeared to be heading for extra time when, in the final minute, Vedat Muriqi’s header came off the base of the right post and went in off Colombi.

Muriqi hit the post in the first half too, as did Andreas Pereira, moments before Lazio eventually took the lead in the 23rd minute when Marco Parolo headed in Pereira’s cross.

Parma could have leveled in the 72nd but Valentin Mihăilă fired off the crossbar from point-blank range.

Mihăilă did get the equalizer seven minutes from time when a through ball caught the Lazio defense napping and the Romanian beat goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha one-on-one to lift the ball into the bottom right corner.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

House Democrats seek expansion of paid leave program for federal employees

75 years of VHA, how have its patients faired?

Biden's choice to lead VA promises to 'unstick' agency's complex challenges

SSA’s disability case app modernization serving as building block to future transformation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up