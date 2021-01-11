INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Home » Sports » Kubo debuts, helps Getafe…

Kubo debuts, helps Getafe beat Elche in Spanish league

The Associated Press

January 11, 2021, 5:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Young Japan forward Takefusa Kubo made his debut with Getafe on Monday and helped his new club come from behind to defeat Elche 3-1 in the Spanish league.

Kubo set up a goal after coming off the bench in his first match since joining Getafe on a loan from Real Madrid. Carles Aleña, on a loan from Barcelona, also debuted for Getafe.

Elche took the lead through Raúl Guti in the fourth minute, but the visitors rallied with goals by Marc Cucurella in the 39th, Jaime Mata in the 69th, and Ángel Luis Rodríguez in the 86th.

Elche played with 10 men after midfielder Iván Marcone was sent off in the 52nd for a foul on Aleñá.

The 19-year-old Kubo, who set up Mata’s goal five minutes after entering the match, started the season playing with Villarreal but was not getting many minutes under coach Unai Emery. He played on a loan with Mallorca after being signed by Real Madrid in 2019.

Aleñá, who joined from Barcelona this month, was in the starting lineup for his debut.

It was only the second win in 12 league matches for Getafe, which moved to 13th place.

Elche, winless in 11 league matches, stayed in 18th place, just inside the relegation zone.

BETIS MOVES UP

Real Betis defeated last-placed Huesca 2-0 thanks to late goals by Aissa Mandi and Antonio Sanabria, moving to 10th.

Huesca is enduring a five-game winless streak in the league.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Agencies finally shedding the bad rap of being a technology laggard

Permanent telework arrangements, COVID-19 vaccinations top NTEU's priority list for 2021

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

Biden proposes $9B for Tech Modernization Fund

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up