IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Glance

|All Times EST
|At Edmonton, Alberta
|PRELIMINARY ROUND
|Group A
|GP
|W
|OTW
|OTL
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Canada
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|33
|4
|12
|Finland
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|16
|8
|9
|Germany
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|28
|5
|Slovakia
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|13
|4
|Switzerland
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|20
|0
|Group B
|GP
|W
|OTW
|OTL
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|United States
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|25
|5
|9
|Russia
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|16
|9
|8
|Sweden
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|14
|9
|7
|Czech Republic
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|14
|6
|Austria
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|29
|0
Note: Three points for a regulation win, two for an overtime win, one for an overtime loss.
|Monday’s games
Sweden 4 Austria 0
Germany 4 Slovakia 3, OT
Sunday’s results
Canada 3 Slovakia 1
Finland 4 Switzerland 1
Czech Republic 2 Russia 0
|Tuesday’s games
United States 7, Czech Republic 0
Canada 10, Switzerland 0
Russia 7, Austria
|Wednesday’s games
Finland 6, Slovakia 0
Germany 5, Switzerland 4
Russia 4, Sweden 3, OT
|Thursday’s games
Czech Republic 7, Austria 0
Canada 4, Finland 1
United States 4, Sweden 0
|QUARTERFINALS
|All Games at Edmonton
|Saturday’s games
Russia 2, Germany 1
Finland 3, Sweden 2
Canada 3, Czech Republic 0
United States vs. Slovakia, 7:30 p.m.
|Monday
|SEMIFINALS
6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
|Tuesday, Jan. 5
|Third Place
Semifinal Losers, 5:30 p.m.
|CHAMPIONSHIP
Semifinal Winners, 9:30 p.m.
