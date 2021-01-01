CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccinations off to slow start | Vaccine Ward Speed chief visits Md. hospital | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Glance

The Associated Press

January 1, 2021, 12:01 AM

All Times EST
At Edmonton, Alberta
PRELIMINARY ROUND
Group A
GP W OTW OTL L GF GA Pts
Canada 4 4 0 0 0 33 4 12
Finland 4 3 0 0 1 16 8 9
Germany 4 1 1 0 2 14 28 5
Slovakia 4 1 0 1 2 5 13 4
Switzerland 4 0 0 0 4 5 20 0
Group B
GP W OTW OTL L GF GA Pts
United States 4 3 0 0 1 25 5 9
Russia 4 2 1 0 1 16 9 8
Sweden 3 2 0 1 1 14 9 7
Czech Republic 4 2 0 0 2 10 14 6
Austria 4 0 0 0 4 1 29 0

Note: Three points for a regulation win, two for an overtime win, one for an overtime loss.

Monday’s games

Sweden 4 Austria 0

Germany 4 Slovakia 3, OT

Sunday’s results

Canada 3 Slovakia 1

Finland 4 Switzerland 1

Czech Republic 2 Russia 0

Tuesday’s games

United States 7, Czech Republic 0

Canada 10, Switzerland 0

Russia 7, Austria

Wednesday’s games

Finland 6, Slovakia 0

Germany 5, Switzerland 4

Russia 4, Sweden 3, OT

Thursday’s games

Czech Republic 7, Austria 0

Canada 4, Finland 1

United States 4, Sweden 0

___

QUARTERFINALS
All Games at Edmonton
Saturday’s games

Noon, 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Monday
SEMIFINALS

6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 5
Third Place

Semifinal Losers, 5:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal Winners, 9:30 p.m.

