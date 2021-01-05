INAUGURATION NEWS: Street closures | FAQs on inauguration | How Trump's 2nd impeachment will unfold | Prosecutor looks to sedition
Home » Sports » IIHF World Junior Hockey…

IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Glance

The Associated Press

January 5, 2021, 11:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EST
At Edmonton, Alberta
PRELIMINARY ROUND
Group A
GP W OTW OTL L GF GA Pts
Canada 4 4 0 0 0 33 4 12
Finland 4 3 0 0 1 16 8 9
Germany 4 2 1 0 2 14 28 5
Slovakia 4 1 0 1 2 5 13 4
Switzerland 4 0 0 0 4 5 20 0
Group B
GP W OTW OTL L GF GA Pts
United States 4 3 0 0 1 25 5 9
Russia 4 2 1 0 1 16 9 8
Sweden 4 2 0 1 1 14 9 7
Czech Republic 4 2 0 0 2 10 14 6
Austria 4 0 0 0 4 1 29 0

Note: Three points for a regulation win, two for an overtime win, one for an overtime loss.

Monday’s games

Sweden 4 Austria 0

Germany 4 Slovakia 3, OT

Sunday’s results

Canada 3 Slovakia 1

Finland 4 Switzerland 1

Czech Republic 2 Russia 0

Tuesday’s games

United States 7, Czech Republic 0

Canada 10, Switzerland 0

Russia 7, Austria

Wednesday’s games

Finland 6, Slovakia 0

Germany 5, Switzerland 4

Russia 4, Sweden 3, OT

Thursday’s games

Czech Republic 7, Austria 0

Canada 4, Finland 1

United States 4, Sweden 0

___

QUARTERFINALS
All Games at Edmonton
Saturday’s games

Russia 2, Germany 1

Finland 3, Sweden 2

Canada 3, Czech Republic 0

United States 5, Slovakia 2

Monday
SEMIFINALS

Canada 5, Russia 0.

United States 4, Finland 3

Tuesday, Jan. 5
Third Place

Finland 4, Russia 1

CHAMPIONSHIP

United States 2, Canada 0

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

GSA kicks starts 2021 with an acquisition potpourri

New personnel vetting doctrine details core values behind coming security clearance reforms

USPS to expand fingerprinting services to 4,000 post offices in 2021

These 7 agencies will be looking for new CIOs next week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up