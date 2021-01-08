INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Golden Gate Fields to open after COVID-19 outbreak

The Associated Press

January 8, 2021, 2:26 PM

ALBANY, Calif. (AP) — Golden Gate Fields will resume live racing on Jan. 15 after being closed for over a month due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Track owner 1/ST Racing said Friday that after extensive testing, the COVID-19 outbreak at the San Francisco Bay area track has decreased to levels that allow for live racing.

Owners won’t be allowed to attend training or racing sessions as the winter meet begins, the track said.

Initially, the track was closed for a week in November to address the issue and then the closure was extended through December.

Golden Gate Fields’ stable area houses 1,300 horses.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

