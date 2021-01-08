INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » Sports » Friday's College Hockey Scores

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

The Associated Press

January 8, 2021, 10:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Friday, Jan. 8
EAST

Vermont 5, Maine 4

Mercyhurst 5, Air Force 2

Providence 7, Boston U. 3

Clarkson 5, Quinnipiac 4, OT

New Hampshire 4, Boston College 3, OT

Merrimack at UMass Lowell, postponed

Canisius at RIT, postponed

MIDWEST

Ohio St. 6, Penn St. 3

Michigan 9, Michigan St. 0

W. Michigan 4 Miami 1

Bemidji St. 4, Bowling Green 3, OT

Lake Superior St. 4, N. Michigan 1

Ala.-Huntsville 5, Ferris St. 4, OT

St. Cloud St. 4, Minnesota Duluth 3

Colorado College at Denver, postponed

Michigan Tech at Minnesota St., postponed

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

After years of fits and starts, DISA deploys new cloud-based office tools

Biden proposal calls investments in federal IT ‘an urgent national security issue’

Coast Guard struggling with recruitment, sets up officer corps to increase numbers

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up