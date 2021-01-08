Friday’s College Hockey Scores

|Friday, Jan. 8
|EAST
Vermont 5, Maine 4
Mercyhurst 5, Air Force 2
Providence 7, Boston U. 3
Clarkson 5, Quinnipiac 4, OT
New Hampshire 4, Boston College 3, OT
Merrimack at UMass Lowell, postponed
Canisius at RIT, postponed
|MIDWEST
Ohio St. 6, Penn St. 3
Michigan 9, Michigan St. 0
W. Michigan 4 Miami 1
Bemidji St. 4, Bowling Green 3, OT
Lake Superior St. 4, N. Michigan 1
Ala.-Huntsville 5, Ferris St. 4, OT
St. Cloud St. 4, Minnesota Duluth 3
Colorado College at Denver, postponed
Michigan Tech at Minnesota St., postponed
