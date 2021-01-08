Friday’s College Hockey Scores

Friday, Jan. 8 EAST Vermont 5, Maine 4 Mercyhurst 5, Air Force 2 Providence 7, Boston U. 3 Clarkson 5,…

Friday, Jan. 8 EAST

Vermont 5, Maine 4

Mercyhurst 5, Air Force 2

Providence 7, Boston U. 3

Clarkson 5, Quinnipiac 4, OT

New Hampshire 4, Boston College 3, OT

Merrimack at UMass Lowell, postponed

Canisius at RIT, postponed

MIDWEST

Ohio St. 6, Penn St. 3

Michigan 9, Michigan St. 0

W. Michigan 4 Miami 1

Bemidji St. 4, Bowling Green 3, OT

Colorado College at Denver, postponed

Michigan Tech at Minnesota St., postponed

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.