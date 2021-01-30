CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Sports » EPL relegation rivals West…

EPL relegation rivals West Brom, Fulham draw 2-2

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 12:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — Ivan Cavaleiro came off the bench to snatch a point for Fulham in a 2-2 draw at West Bromwich Albion in a thrilling match between the Premier League relegation rivals on Saturday.

Cavaleiro scored off a diving header in the 77th, within five minutes of coming on as a substitute.

Goals from Kyle Bartley in the 47th and Matheus Pereira in the 66th had turned the game in West Brom’s favor after the hosts looked doomed following a poor start to the game.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s 10th-minute opener helped the Cottagers dominate before the break, with the striker also hitting the post in one of many great chances for Fulham.

But Scott Parker’s third-to-last side is now winless in 10 league games and sits four points from safety, with next-to-last Albion a further two points behind.

A draw did little for either team’s survival hopes and West Brom manager Sam Allardyce had underlined the need for four points from the next two games. Albion goes to last-place Sheffield United on Tuesday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

DoD outpaces public in vaccine efficiency, says vaccine is safe for nearly all adults

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up