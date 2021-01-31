All Times EST
ECHL
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|11
|7
|1
|3
|0
|17
|36
|28
|Florida
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|54
|36
|Orlando
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|36
|38
|Greenville
|12
|4
|3
|3
|2
|13
|37
|45
|Jacksonville
|12
|4
|6
|1
|1
|10
|28
|39
ECHL
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|16
|34
|27
|Wheeling
|10
|2
|5
|3
|0
|7
|28
|38
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|16
|12
|4
|0
|0
|24
|59
|37
|Wichita
|13
|9
|3
|1
|0
|19
|44
|29
|Tulsa
|19
|6
|10
|2
|1
|15
|35
|53
|Utah
|16
|7
|4
|3
|2
|19
|49
|52
|Kansas City
|16
|7
|7
|1
|1
|16
|40
|47
|Rapid City
|18
|6
|12
|0
|0
|12
|47
|61
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Florida 4, South Carolina 1
Jacksonville 3, Greenville 2
Indy 5, Wheeling 4
Kansas City 2, Tulsa 1
Wichita 4, Rapid City 1
Allen 3, Utah 2
Sunday’s Games
Orlando 4, South Carolina 1
Greenville 2, Jacksonville 0
Wheeling 4, Indy 3
Utah 4, Allen 3
Wichita 5, Rapid City 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
