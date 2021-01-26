All Times EST
ECHL
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|11
|7
|1
|3
|0
|17
|36
|28
|Florida
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|54
|36
|Orlando
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|36
|38
|Greenville
|12
|4
|3
|3
|2
|13
|37
|45
|Jacksonville
|12
|4
|6
|1
|1
|10
|28
|39
ECHL
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|16
|34
|27
|Wheeling
|10
|2
|5
|3
|0
|7
|28
|38
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|13
|10
|3
|0
|0
|20
|48
|29
|Wichita
|10
|7
|2
|1
|0
|15
|35
|23
|Tulsa
|16
|6
|8
|1
|1
|14
|32
|47
|Utah
|13
|6
|3
|3
|1
|16
|41
|41
|Kansas City
|13
|4
|7
|1
|1
|10
|34
|44
|Rapid City
|15
|5
|10
|0
|0
|10
|41
|52
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
