CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 26, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 11 7 1 3 0 17 36 28
Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36
Orlando 11 7 4 0 0 14 36 38
Greenville 12 4 3 3 2 13 37 45
Jacksonville 12 4 6 1 1 10 28 39

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27
Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 13 10 3 0 0 20 48 29
Wichita 10 7 2 1 0 15 35 23
Tulsa 16 6 8 1 1 14 32 47
Utah 13 6 3 3 1 16 41 41
Kansas City 13 4 7 1 1 10 34 44
Rapid City 15 5 10 0 0 10 41 52

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

IBM taps head of its New York state business to be new federal lead

Vendors remain on edge as CMMC inches closer initial operating capability

Pentagon will review the efficiency and need for advisory boards, fires nearly all members

USPS creating dashboard to address performance data demands

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up