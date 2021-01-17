INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 17, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 11 7 1 3 0 17 36 28
Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36
Orlando 11 7 4 0 0 14 36 38
Greenville 12 4 3 3 2 13 37 45
Jacksonville 12 4 6 1 1 10 28 39

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27
Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 11 8 3 0 0 16 41 28
Wichita 9 6 2 1 0 13 33 22
Tulsa 11 6 4 0 1 13 25 30
Utah 10 5 2 2 1 13 32 29
Kansas City 11 3 6 1 1 8 28 40
Rapid City 12 3 9 0 0 6 31 43

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina 4, Greenville 3

Florida 6, Orlando 3

Kansas City 5, Utah 4

Rapid City 3, Tulsa 1

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indy at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

Coast Guard struggling with recruitment, sets up officer corps to increase numbers

After years of fits and starts, DISA deploys new cloud-based office tools

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up