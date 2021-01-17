All Times EST ECHL South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 11 7 1 3…

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 11 7 1 3 0 17 36 28 Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36 Orlando 11 7 4 0 0 14 36 38 Greenville 12 4 3 3 2 13 37 45 Jacksonville 12 4 6 1 1 10 28 39

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27 Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 11 8 3 0 0 16 41 28 Wichita 9 6 2 1 0 13 33 22 Tulsa 11 6 4 0 1 13 25 30 Utah 10 5 2 2 1 13 32 29 Kansas City 11 3 6 1 1 8 28 40 Rapid City 12 3 9 0 0 6 31 43

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina 4, Greenville 3

Florida 6, Orlando 3

Kansas City 5, Utah 4

Rapid City 3, Tulsa 1

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indy at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

