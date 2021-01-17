All Times EST
ECHL
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|11
|7
|1
|3
|0
|17
|36
|28
|Florida
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|54
|36
|Orlando
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|36
|38
|Greenville
|12
|4
|3
|3
|2
|13
|37
|45
|Jacksonville
|12
|4
|6
|1
|1
|10
|28
|39
ECHL
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|16
|34
|27
|Wheeling
|10
|2
|5
|3
|0
|7
|28
|38
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|41
|28
|Wichita
|9
|6
|2
|1
|0
|13
|33
|22
|Tulsa
|11
|6
|4
|0
|1
|13
|25
|30
|Utah
|10
|5
|2
|2
|1
|13
|32
|29
|Kansas City
|11
|3
|6
|1
|1
|8
|28
|40
|Rapid City
|12
|3
|9
|0
|0
|6
|31
|43
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
South Carolina 4, Greenville 3
Florida 6, Orlando 3
Kansas City 5, Utah 4
Rapid City 3, Tulsa 1
Sunday’s Games
Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Indy at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.