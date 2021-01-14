All Times EST ECHL South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 13 8 5 0 0…

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36 South Carolina 9 6 1 2 0 14 28 20 Orlando 10 6 4 0 0 12 32 35 Greenville 10 3 3 3 1 10 29 37 Jacksonville 11 4 6 1 0 9 25 35

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27 Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 11 8 3 0 0 16 41 28 Wichita 9 6 2 1 0 13 33 22 Tulsa 9 5 3 0 1 11 20 26 Utah 8 4 2 1 1 10 24 23 Kansas City 9 2 5 1 1 6 22 32 Rapid City 10 2 8 0 0 4 27 38

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville 4, Florida 1

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

