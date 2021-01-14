INAUGURATION NEWS: DC mayor threatened, security upped | Metro stations to close, widespread road closures | Inauguration FAQs | Trump's 2nd impeachment
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 14, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36
South Carolina 9 6 1 2 0 14 28 20
Orlando 10 6 4 0 0 12 32 35
Greenville 10 3 3 3 1 10 29 37
Jacksonville 11 4 6 1 0 9 25 35

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27
Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 11 8 3 0 0 16 41 28
Wichita 9 6 2 1 0 13 33 22
Tulsa 9 5 3 0 1 11 20 26
Utah 8 4 2 1 1 10 24 23
Kansas City 9 2 5 1 1 6 22 32
Rapid City 10 2 8 0 0 4 27 38

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville 4, Florida 1

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Agency RPA use more than doubled in 2020, but where do bots go from here?

Historic absences at MSPB hit 4-year mark, creating potentially costly backlog

Pentagon launches online marketplace to pair small firms with 'trusted' investors

Senators hear that waiver for Austin could be a dangerous precedent

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up