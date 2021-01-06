CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. National Guard to help with vaccine distribution | How long before sense of smell comes back? | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 6, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 10 7 3 0 0 14 46 27
South Carolina 7 4 1 2 0 10 18 15
Orlando 8 5 3 0 0 10 27 28
Greenville 7 3 3 0 1 7 18 23
Jacksonville 8 2 5 1 0 5 16 29

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 7 6 1 0 0 12 25 20
Wheeling 7 1 3 3 0 5 18 24

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 8 6 2 0 0 12 31 21
Wichita 6 4 1 1 0 9 25 18
Utah 5 4 1 0 0 8 20 16
Tulsa 6 2 3 0 1 5 13 22
Kansas City 6 1 3 1 1 4 18 24
Rapid City 7 1 6 0 0 2 20 28

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita 8, Kansas City 4

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wheeling at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

TSP funds fall back after uncharacteristic November increase

HUD transforms financial management a year sooner than expected

NSF develops predictive model to flag improper payments in grants

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up