CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan on Md. schools | Northam urges patience for vaccine rollout | Biden administration ramps up COVID-19 response | Latest test results
Home » Sports » Defender Tomori joins AC…

Defender Tomori joins AC Milan on loan from Chelsea

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 2:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILAN (AP) — Fikayo Tomori was loaned from Chelsea to AC Milan on Friday through the end of the season, giving the Rossoneri an added option in defense in their bid to win Serie A.

Milan said the deal includes an option to make the move permanent — with a reported price of nearly 30 million euros (more than $35 million).

Milan holds a three-point lead over city rival Inter Milan approaching the Italian league’s mid-point and this week also signed striker Mario Mandžukić.

The 23-year-old Tomori was born in Canada to Nigerian parents but represents England. Having spent his youth career at Chelsea, Tomori has also played in loan spells at Brighton, Hull and Derby.

He can play both center back and right back.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

You're running the show, Biden tells feds

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

Biden to repeal Schedule F, overturn Trump workforce policies with new executive order

Austin wins Senate confirmation as 1st Black Pentagon chief

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up