INAUGURATION NEWS: Inauguration entertainment | Biden unveils virus, economy plans | Metro and roads | Inauguration FAQs
Home » Sports » Dakar Rally motorcyclist dies…

Dakar Rally motorcyclist dies from injuries days after crash

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 5:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — A Dakar Rally racer who was badly injured after crashing his motorbike has died aboard a medical flight from Saudi Arabia to France, race organizers said Friday.

Pierre Cherpin died while being transported from Jeddah to Lille on Thursday night, four days after his crash during the seventh stage from Ha’il to Sakaka.

The 52-year-old Frenchman was found unconscious after the crash and the medical report revealed “serious head trauma.”

Cherpin underwent surgery in Sakaka and was kept in an induced coma before being airlifted to a hospital in Jeddah, organizers said.

“The entire Dakar caravan would like to extend its sincere condolences to his family, relatives and friends,” the race said in a statement.

Cherpin had described himself as an amateur interested not in podium finishes but rather outdoor adventures, the statement said.

He was 77th in the general standings after six stages. This was his fourth Dakar Rally.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD marketplace aims to shield supply chain from adversarial capital

Pentagon puts budgeteers in charge of business process reform

Non-teleworking feds should reconsider commute plans in DC next week, OPM says

Agency RPA use more than doubled in 2020, but where do bots go from here?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up