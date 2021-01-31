Carolina faces Dallas, aims for 4th straight win

Dallas Stars (4-1-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (4-1-0, fifth in the Central Division) Raleigh, North Carolina;…

Dallas Stars (4-1-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (4-1-0, fifth in the Central Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina heads into a matchup against Dallas as winners of three games in a row.

Carolina finished 38-25-5 overall and 8-12-1 in division games in the 2019-20 season. The Hurricanes averaged 33.2 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.2 goals per game.

Dallas finished 37-24-8 overall and 12-9-3 in division play a season ago. The Stars averaged 3.6 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes per game.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Max McCormick: day to day (upper body), Petr Mrazek: day to day (upper body), Jordan Staal: out (covid-19).

Stars: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.