CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Sports » Canucks visit the Canadiens…

Canucks visit the Canadiens after Boeser’s 2-goal game

The Associated Press

January 31, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Vancouver Canucks (6-5-0, third in the North Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (5-1-2, second in the North Division)

Montreal; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver visits the Montreal Canadiens after Brock Boeser scored two goals in the Canucks’ 4-1 win against the Jets.

Montreal finished 9-13-2 in division games and 14-17-6 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Canadiens recorded 322 assists on 208 total goals last season.

Vancouver finished 36-27-6 overall and 11-8-1 in division action during the 2019-20 season. The Canucks averaged 3.2 goals and 5.7 assists per game last season.

In their last meeting on Jan. 23, Montreal won 5-2.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Joel Armia: day to day (concussion).

Canucks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD has vaccinated more than 800,000 employees

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up