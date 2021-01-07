INAUGURATION NEWS: Inauguration entertainment | Biden unveils virus, economy plans | Metro and roads | Inauguration FAQs
Canadiens approved for home games during pandemic

The Associated Press

January 7, 2021, 3:44 PM

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens will be able to play home games despite the Quebec government’s imposition of a curfew aimed at curbing COVID-19 in the province.

There will be no fans at games. Players and personnel will be tested daily and they are not allowed to visit other people when off the ice.

Premier Francois Legault said the measures will take effect Saturday and remain in place until at least Feb. 8.

“I think Quebecers want . . . to see hockey games,” he said at a news conference Wednesday night. “It’s done completely safely, and they have the means to pay for that safety.”

The Canadiens began training camp at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard, Quebec, on Sunday and open their season Wednesday against the Maple Leafs in Toronto. After playing their first six games on the road, their first home game at the Bell Centre is Jan. 28 against the Calgary Flames.

Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia have given the green light for their NHL teams to play home games during the pandemic.

Manitoba’s acting deputy chief provincial public health officer has said he’s confident the Winnipeg Jets can play home games. Ontario has yet to make a final decision.

