CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. OKs some indoor dining | Anne Arundel Co. quarantining after COVID-19 exposure | Region's vaccine progress | Latest test results
Home » Sports » Burnley twice comes from…

Burnley twice comes from behind to beat Villa 3-2 in EPL

The Associated Press

January 27, 2021, 3:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley twice came from behind to claim a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa on Wednesday and push further clear of relegation danger in the Premier League.

Burnley ended Liverpool’s long unbeaten run at home in the Premier League last week but was outplayed in the first half by Villa, which only had Ollie Watkins’ 10th goal of the season to show for its dominance.

Burnley capitalized as Ben Mee converted Ashley Westwood’s corner in the 52nd minute. And although the excellent Jack Grealish restored Villa’s lead in the 68th, the visitors were left stunned as a lucky goal from Dwight McNeil and a header from Chris Wood sealed a comeback for the hosts.

McNeil was attempting to cross but his ball into the area trickled into the net, before the winger provided the assist for Wood in the 79th as Burnley scored three goals for the second game in a row.

However, its 3-0 win at Fulham came in the FA Cup and Burnley had only scored five times at home in the league this season before Villa arrived. The last time it netted three in a top-flight game was last February.

Burnley moved onto 22 points and has breathing space to the bottom three.

Villa has now won just one of its last five league games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

USPS 10-year strategy will address 'unacceptable' service delays, DeJoy tells board

Retirements surge in January, pushing backlog to 8-year high

Experts laud SolarWinds post-attack efforts, but why'd it take a massive cyber incident to make changes?

'They are not cogs in a wheel;' Congressional panel to focus on humanizing issues regarding troops in 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up