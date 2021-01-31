CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Sports » Boston faces Washington on…

Boston faces Washington on 3-game road slide

The Associated Press

January 31, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Boston Bruins (5-1-2, third in the East Division) vs. Washington Capitals (6-0-3, first in the East Division)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits Washington looking to stop its three-game road slide.

Washington went 11-12-2 in division action and 18-10-5 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Capitals scored 236 total goals last season while collecting 382 assists.

Boston went 14-6-3 in division action and 22-10-3 on the road a season ago. The Bruins were called for 278 penalties last season averaging 4.0 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes per game.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Alex Ovechkin: out (health protocols), Michal Kempny: out (lower body), Lars Eller: out (upper body), Justin Schultz: day to day (face).

Bruins: Matt Grzelcyk: day to day (lower body), Ondrej Kase: day to day (upper body), Jake DeBrusk: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD has vaccinated more than 800,000 employees

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up