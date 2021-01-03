CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals struggling to keep up with surge in patients | Maryland heath officials monitoring for new variant | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Bilbao set to hire Marcelino García Toral as new coach

The Associated Press

January 3, 2021, 5:01 PM

MADRID (AP) — Athletic Bilbao is set to hire Marcelino García Toral to replace Gaizka Garitano as its coach, the Spanish club said Sunday.

Bilbao said in a statement that it reached an “agreement in principle” with García Toral to coach until June 2022.

Bilbao announced Garitano’s departure following the team’s 1-0 win over Elche that left it in the middle of the La Liga standings. The Basque Country club did not specify the terms of the Garitano’s exit.

García Toral has coached over 400 games with several Spanish clubs, including Valencia, Villarreal, and Sevilla.

Garitano took over Bilbao in December 2018 and helped it avoid relegation. Last season, he led the team to the Copa del Rey final, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and has yet to be played.

The team, however, has struggled this season with 21 points from 17 games. It hosts Barcelona on Wednesday and plays at league leader Atlético Madrid on Saturday.

