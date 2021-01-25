CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to do, and not do, before and after your first shot | Prince George’s Co. enters new vaccination phase | Latest coronavirus test results
Austin FC reaches naming rights deal for Q2 Stadium

The Associated Press

January 25, 2021, 5:44 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Major League Soccer expansion franchise Austin FC has reached a naming rights deal for its new $260 million stadium with Q2 Holdings, Inc., a developer of online banking software.

Financial terms of the deal were not released at Monday’s announcement for rebranding Q2 Stadium, a 20,500-seat facility that was a major link to bringing the club to Austin.

As part of the deal, Austin-based Q2 and Austin FC will send about $150,000 to local non-profit organizations.

The deal is another layer of the club signing financial deals with Austin-based companies. YETI, a drinkware and cooler company, is the official jersey sponsor.

The stadium is still under construction and isn’t expected to host an MLS match until June. The league announced Monday it plans to start the 2021 season April 3.

