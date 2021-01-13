INAUGURATION NEWS: The latest | Biden signs first exec orders | Scenes around DC | Inauguration liveblog | Photos
Atletico signs Dembele on loan from Lyon for rest of season

The Associated Press

January 13, 2021, 1:49 PM

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid signed striker Moussa Dembele on loan from French club Lyon on Wednesday until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old Dembele, who has scored 45 goals in 108 games for Lyon since joining in 2018, has lost his place in the side to Tino Kadewere this season.

He replaces Diego Costa, who reached an agreement with Atletico last month to rescind his contract.

