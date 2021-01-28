Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

|All Times EST
|Overall
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Robert Morris
|7
|2
|3
|2
|1
|26
|62
|48
|11
|5
|0
|American International
|8
|1
|1
|1
|0
|26
|50
|32
|11
|3
|0
|Mercyhurst
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|16
|45
|45
|6
|6
|1
|Army
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|13
|30
|29
|5
|5
|0
|RIT
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|11
|44
|38
|5
|4
|2
|Canisius
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|15
|9
|3
|1
|0
|Niagara
|1
|5
|5
|1
|4
|9
|39
|53
|2
|8
|3
|Bentley
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|8
|15
|19
|2
|5
|0
|Holy Cross
|1
|5
|2
|2
|0
|7
|26
|36
|4
|8
|0
|Sacred Heart
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|14
|29
|2
|4
|0
|Air Force
|0
|7
|2
|0
|2
|2
|16
|36
|0
|8
|1
|Wednesday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Thursday’s Games
RIT 6, Mercyhurst 4
|Friday’s Games
American International at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.<
