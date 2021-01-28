Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T Robert Morris 7 2 3…

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T Robert Morris 7 2 3 2 1 26 62 48 11 5 0 American International 8 1 1 1 0 26 50 32 11 3 0 Mercyhurst 4 3 2 2 0 16 45 45 6 6 1 Army 4 3 1 0 1 13 30 29 5 5 0 RIT 3 2 1 1 0 11 44 38 5 4 2 Canisius 3 1 0 0 0 9 15 9 3 1 0 Niagara 1 5 5 1 4 9 39 53 2 8 3 Bentley 2 3 2 0 2 8 15 19 2 5 0 Holy Cross 1 5 2 2 0 7 26 36 4 8 0 Sacred Heart 1 2 1 1 0 5 14 29 2 4 0 Air Force 0 7 2 0 2 2 16 36 0 8 1

Wednesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Thursday’s Games

RIT 6, Mercyhurst 4

Friday’s Games

American International at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.