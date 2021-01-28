CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. back-to-school update | CDC quarantine guidance for fully-vaccinated people | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

The Associated Press

January 28, 2021, 7:55 PM

All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Robert Morris 7 2 3 2 1 26 62 48 11 5 0
American International 8 1 1 1 0 26 50 32 11 3 0
Mercyhurst 4 3 2 2 0 16 45 45 6 6 1
Army 4 3 1 0 1 13 30 29 5 5 0
RIT 3 2 1 1 0 11 44 38 5 4 2
Canisius 3 1 0 0 0 9 15 9 3 1 0
Niagara 1 5 5 1 4 9 39 53 2 8 3
Bentley 2 3 2 0 2 8 15 19 2 5 0
Holy Cross 1 5 2 2 0 7 26 36 4 8 0
Sacred Heart 1 2 1 1 0 5 14 29 2 4 0
Air Force 0 7 2 0 2 2 16 36 0 8 1
Wednesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Thursday’s Games

RIT 6, Mercyhurst 4

Friday’s Games

American International at Holy Cross, 5 p.m.<

