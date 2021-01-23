Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

|All Times EST
|Overall
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Robert Morris
|9
|3
|3
|2
|1
|26
|62
|48
|11
|5
|0
|American International
|8
|1
|1
|1
|0
|23
|42
|30
|10
|3
|0
|Mercyhurst
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|13
|41
|39
|6
|5
|1
|Army
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|13
|30
|29
|5
|5
|0
|Canisius
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|15
|9
|3
|1
|0
|Niagara
|1
|7
|3
|0
|4
|9
|39
|53
|2
|8
|3
|RIT
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|38
|34
|4
|4
|2
|Holy Cross
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|7
|23
|27
|4
|6
|0
|Sacred Heart
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|12
|21
|2
|3
|0
|Bentley
|1
|3
|2
|0
|2
|5
|10
|17
|1
|5
|0
|Air Force
|0
|7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|16
|36
|0
|8
|1
|Friday’s Games
Army 4, Holy Cross 1
|Saturday’s Games
Mercyhurst 7, Robert Morris 5
|Sunday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Monday’s Games
Niagara at RIT, 5:05 p.m.
