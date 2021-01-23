CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 8:17 PM

All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Robert Morris 9 3 3 2 1 26 62 48 11 5 0
American International 8 1 1 1 0 23 42 30 10 3 0
Mercyhurst 5 2 1 1 0 13 41 39 6 5 1
Army 4 4 0 0 1 13 30 29 5 5 0
Canisius 3 1 0 0 0 9 15 9 3 1 0
Niagara 1 7 3 0 4 9 39 53 2 8 3
RIT 2 2 1 1 0 8 38 34 4 4 2
Holy Cross 1 3 2 2 0 7 23 27 4 6 0
Sacred Heart 1 1 1 1 0 5 12 21 2 3 0
Bentley 1 3 2 0 2 5 10 17 1 5 0
Air Force 0 7 1 0 1 2 16 36 0 8 1
Friday’s Games

Army 4, Holy Cross 1

Saturday’s Games

Mercyhurst 7, Robert Morris 5

Sunday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Monday’s Games

Niagara at RIT, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

