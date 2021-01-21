CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Overview of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide | Fauci on kids' vaccinations | Md. launches vaccine outreach campaign | Latest regional test results
Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 8:54 PM

All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Robert Morris 7 1 3 2 1 26 52 41 11 4 0
American International 7 0 1 1 0 23 42 30 10 3 0
Mercyhurst 3 2 2 2 0 13 34 34 5 5 1
Army 3 3 1 0 1 10 26 28 4 5 0
Canisius 3 1 0 0 0 9 15 9 3 1 0
Niagara 1 7 3 0 4 9 39 53 2 8 3
RIT 2 2 1 1 0 8 38 34 4 4 2
Holy Cross 1 3 2 2 0 7 23 27 4 6 0
Sacred Heart 1 1 1 1 0 5 12 21 2 3 0
Bentley 1 3 2 0 2 5 10 17 1 5 0
Air Force 0 7 1 0 1 2 16 36 0 8 1
Wednesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Army 3, Holy Cross 2

Friday’s Games

Army at Holy Cross, 6:05 p.m.

