Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T Robert Morris 7 1 2 2 0 25 55 38 11 3 0 American International 7 0 1 1 0 23 42 30 10 3 0 Mercyhurst 3 2 1 1 0 11 31 32 4 5 1 Canisius 3 1 0 0 0 9 15 9 3 1 0 Niagara 1 7 3 0 4 9 39 53 2 8 3 RIT 2 2 1 1 0 8 38 34 4 4 2 Holy Cross 1 2 2 2 0 7 21 24 4 5 0 Army 2 4 0 0 1 7 23 26 3 5 0 Sacred Heart 1 1 1 1 0 5 12 21 2 3 0 Bentley 1 3 2 0 2 5 10 17 1 5 0 Air Force 0 7 1 0 1 2 16 36 0 8 1 Friday’s Games

Army 5, Long Island 2

Saturday’s Games

Long Island 3, Army 2, OT

Sunday’s Games

American International 1, Holy Cross 0

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

