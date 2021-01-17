INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

The Associated Press

January 17, 2021, 4:54 PM

All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Robert Morris 7 1 2 2 0 25 55 38 11 3 0
American International 7 0 1 1 0 23 42 30 10 3 0
Mercyhurst 3 2 1 1 0 11 31 32 4 5 1
Canisius 3 1 0 0 0 9 15 9 3 1 0
Niagara 1 7 3 0 4 9 39 53 2 8 3
RIT 2 2 1 1 0 8 38 34 4 4 2
Holy Cross 1 2 2 2 0 7 21 24 4 5 0
Army 2 4 0 0 1 7 23 26 3 5 0
Sacred Heart 1 1 1 1 0 5 12 21 2 3 0
Bentley 1 3 2 0 2 5 10 17 1 5 0
Air Force 0 7 1 0 1 2 16 36 0 8 1
Friday’s Games

Army 5, Long Island 2

Saturday’s Games

Long Island 3, Army 2, OT

Sunday’s Games

American International 1, Holy Cross 0

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

