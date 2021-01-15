Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T Robert Morris 7 1 2…

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T Robert Morris 7 1 2 2 0 25 56 38 11 3 0 American International 6 1 1 1 0 20 41 30 9 3 0 Mercyhurst 3 2 1 1 0 11 31 32 4 5 1 Canisius 3 1 0 0 0 9 15 9 3 1 0 RIT 2 2 1 1 0 8 38 34 4 4 2 Niagara 1 5 4 0 4 8 39 53 2 8 3 Holy Cross 1 1 2 2 0 7 21 23 4 4 0 Army 2 3 1 0 1 7 21 23 3 4 0 Sacred Heart 1 1 1 1 0 5 12 21 2 3 0 Bentley 1 3 2 0 2 5 10 17 1 5 0 Air Force 0 7 1 0 1 2 16 36 0 8 1 Thursday’s Games

Mercyhurst at RIT, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Army 5, Long Island 2

Saturday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Sunday’s Games

Holy Cross at Sacred Heart, 3:05 p.m.

