CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » Sports » Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 9:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Robert Morris 7 1 2 2 0 25 56 38 11 3 0
American International 6 1 1 1 0 20 41 30 9 3 0
Mercyhurst 3 2 1 1 0 11 31 32 4 5 1
Canisius 3 1 0 0 0 9 15 9 3 1 0
RIT 2 2 1 1 0 8 38 34 4 4 2
Niagara 1 5 4 0 4 8 39 53 2 8 3
Holy Cross 1 1 2 2 0 7 21 23 4 4 0
Army 2 3 1 0 1 7 21 23 3 4 0
Sacred Heart 1 1 1 1 0 5 12 21 2 3 0
Bentley 1 3 2 0 2 5 10 17 1 5 0
Air Force 0 7 1 0 1 2 16 36 0 8 1
Thursday’s Games

Mercyhurst at RIT, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Army 5, Long Island 2

Saturday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Sunday’s Games

Holy Cross at Sacred Heart, 3:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Biden administration has an opportunity to change deep-seeded military personnel challenges

Part 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

New House bills proposed 2022 federal pay raise, eliminate WEP

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up