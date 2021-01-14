CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

The Associated Press

January 14, 2021, 6:41 PM

All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Robert Morris 7 1 2 2 0 25 56 38 11 3 0
American International 6 1 1 1 0 20 41 30 9 3 0
Mercyhurst 3 2 1 1 0 11 31 32 4 5 1
Canisius 3 1 0 0 0 9 15 9 3 1 0
RIT 2 2 1 1 0 8 38 34 4 4 2
Niagara 1 5 4 0 4 8 39 53 2 8 3
Holy Cross 1 1 2 2 0 7 21 23 4 4 0
Army 2 3 1 0 1 7 16 21 2 4 0
Sacred Heart 1 1 1 1 0 5 12 21 2 3 0
Bentley 1 3 2 0 2 5 10 17 1 5 0
Air Force 0 7 1 0 1 2 16 36 0 8 1
Wednesday’s Games

American International 5, Long Island 2

Thursday’s Games

Mercyhurst at RIT, ppd.

Friday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Saturday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

