INAUGURATION NEWS: Metro stations to close, widespread road closures | Inauguration FAQs | Trump's 2nd impeachment
Home » Sports » Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

The Associated Press

January 14, 2021, 12:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Robert Morris 7 1 2 2 0 25 56 38 11 3 0
American International 7 1 0 1 0 20 41 30 9 3 0
Mercyhurst 3 2 1 1 0 11 31 32 4 5 1
Canisius 3 1 0 0 0 9 15 9 3 1 0
Niagara 1 5 4 0 4 8 39 53 2 8 3
RIT 2 2 1 1 0 8 38 34 4 4 2
Holy Cross 1 1 2 2 0 7 21 23 4 4 0
Army 2 3 1 0 1 7 16 21 2 4 0
Sacred Heart 1 1 1 1 0 5 12 21 2 3 0
Bentley 1 3 2 0 2 5 10 17 1 5 0
Air Force 0 7 1 0 1 2 16 36 0 8 1
Tuesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

American International 5, Long Island 2

Thursday’s Games

Mercyhurst at RIT, 5:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Army at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at American International, 1:05 p.m.

RIT at Mercyhurst, 5 p.m.

Army at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Agency RPA use more than doubled in 2020, but where do bots go from here?

USPS to expand fingerprinting services to 4,000 post offices in 2021

GSA kicks starts 2021 with an acquisition potpourri

Historic absences at MSPB hit 4-year mark, creating potentially costly backlog

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up