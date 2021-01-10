CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

The Associated Press

January 10, 2021, 7:01 PM

All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Robert Morris 8 1 0 1 0 25 56 38 11 3 0
American International 6 1 0 1 0 20 36 28 8 3 0
Canisius 3 1 0 0 0 9 15 9 3 1 0
Mercyhurst 3 2 1 1 0 11 31 32 4 5 1
RIT 2 2 1 1 0 8 38 34 4 4 2
Niagara 1 5 3 1 4 8 39 53 2 8 3
Holy Cross 3 1 0 2 0 7 21 23 4 4 0
Bentley 1 5 2 0 2 5 10 17 1 5 0
Sacred Heart 1 1 0 0 0 3 8 18 1 3 0
Army 2 3 0 0 1 6 13 17 2 4 0
Air Force 0 7 1 0 1 2 16 36 0 8 1
Saturday’s Games

Mercyhurst 6, Air Force 3

Robert Morris 5, Niagara 4, OT

Sunday’s Games

Robert Morris 6, Niagara 2

Army 5, American International 3

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

