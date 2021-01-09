INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Home » Sports » Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 10:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Robert Morris 7 1 0 1 0 22 50 36 10 3 0
American International 6 0 0 1 0 20 33 23 8 2 0
Canisius 3 1 0 0 0 9 15 9 3 1 0
Mercyhurst 3 2 1 1 0 11 31 32 4 5 1
RIT 2 2 1 1 0 8 38 34 4 4 2
Niagara 1 4 3 1 2 9 37 47 2 7 3
Holy Cross 3 1 0 2 0 7 21 23 4 4 0
Bentley 1 5 2 0 2 5 10 17 1 5 0
Sacred Heart 1 1 0 0 0 3 8 18 1 3 0
Army 1 3 0 0 1 3 8 14 1 4 0
Air Force 0 7 1 0 1 2 16 36 0 8 1
Friday’s Games

Mercyhurst 5, Air Force 2

Saturday’s Games

Mercyhurst 6, Air Force 3

Robert Morris 5, Niagara 4, OT

Sunday’s Games

Niagara at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.

Army at American International, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Federal employees disheartened by Capitol riots but unsure how to rectify damage

DISA's first-ever production OTA eliminated $300M in future costs

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

DISA starts rolling out DEOS, starting with its own employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up