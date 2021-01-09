Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T Robert Morris 7 1 0…

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T Robert Morris 7 1 0 1 0 22 50 36 10 3 0 American International 6 0 0 1 0 20 33 23 8 2 0 Canisius 3 1 0 0 0 9 15 9 3 1 0 Mercyhurst 3 2 1 1 0 11 31 32 4 5 1 RIT 2 2 1 1 0 8 38 34 4 4 2 Niagara 1 4 3 1 2 9 37 47 2 7 3 Holy Cross 3 1 0 2 0 7 21 23 4 4 0 Bentley 1 5 2 0 2 5 10 17 1 5 0 Sacred Heart 1 1 0 0 0 3 8 18 1 3 0 Army 1 3 0 0 1 3 8 14 1 4 0 Air Force 0 7 1 0 1 2 16 36 0 8 1 Friday’s Games

Mercyhurst 5, Air Force 2

Saturday’s Games

Mercyhurst 6, Air Force 3

Robert Morris 5, Niagara 4, OT

Sunday’s Games

Niagara at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.

Army at American International, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

