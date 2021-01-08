Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

|All Times EST
|Overall
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Robert Morris
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|20
|44
|32
|9
|3
|0
|American International
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|33
|23
|8
|2
|0
|Canisius
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|15
|9
|3
|1
|0
|Mercyhurst
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|25
|29
|3
|5
|1
|RIT
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|38
|34
|4
|4
|2
|Niagara
|1
|4
|3
|1
|1
|8
|33
|42
|2
|6
|3
|Holy Cross
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|7
|21
|23
|4
|4
|0
|Bentley
|1
|5
|2
|0
|2
|5
|10
|17
|1
|5
|0
|Sacred Heart
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|8
|18
|1
|3
|0
|Army
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|8
|14
|1
|4
|0
|Air Force
|0
|6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|13
|30
|0
|7
|1
|Thursday’s Games
American Internationl 4, Army 3, OT
Robert Morris 3, Niagara 2, OT
|Friday’s Games
Mercyhurst 5, Air Force 2
|Saturday’s Games
Air Force at Mercyhurst, 3:05 p.m.
Niagara at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.
RIT at Canisius, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Niagara at Robert Morris, 4:05 p.m.
Army at American International, 4:05 p.m.
