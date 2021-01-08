INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

The Associated Press

January 8, 2021, 7:23 PM

All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Robert Morris 6 1 0 1 0 20 44 32 9 3 0
American International 6 0 0 1 0 20 33 23 8 2 0
Canisius 3 1 0 0 0 9 15 9 3 1 0
Mercyhurst 2 2 1 1 0 8 25 29 3 5 1
RIT 2 2 1 1 0 8 38 34 4 4 2
Niagara 1 4 3 1 1 8 33 42 2 6 3
Holy Cross 3 1 0 2 0 7 21 23 4 4 0
Bentley 1 5 2 0 2 5 10 17 1 5 0
Sacred Heart 1 1 0 0 0 3 8 18 1 3 0
Army 1 3 0 0 1 3 8 14 1 4 0
Air Force 0 6 1 0 1 2 13 30 0 7 1
Thursday’s Games

American Internationl 4, Army 3, OT

Robert Morris 3, Niagara 2, OT

Friday’s Games

Mercyhurst 5, Air Force 2

Saturday’s Games

Air Force at Mercyhurst, 3:05 p.m.

Niagara at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.

RIT at Canisius, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Niagara at Robert Morris, 4:05 p.m.

Army at American International, 4:05 p.m.

