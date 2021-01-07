Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T Robert Morris 6 1 0…

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T Robert Morris 6 1 0 1 0 20 44 32 9 3 0 American International 6 0 0 1 0 20 33 23 8 2 0 Canisius 3 1 0 0 0 9 15 9 3 1 0 RIT 2 2 1 1 0 8 38 34 4 4 2 Niagara 1 4 3 1 1 8 33 42 2 6 3 Holy Cross 3 1 0 2 0 7 21 23 4 4 0 Mercyhurst 1 2 1 1 0 5 20 27 2 5 1 Bentley 1 5 2 0 2 5 10 17 1 5 0 Sacred Heart 1 1 0 0 0 3 8 18 1 3 0 Army 1 3 0 0 1 3 8 14 1 4 0 Air Force 0 5 1 0 1 1 8 21 0 5 1 Wednesday’s Games

Sacred Heart 4, Air Force, 3, OT

American International 6, Army 3

Thursday’s Games

American Internationl 4, Army 3, OT

Robert Morris 3, Niagara 2, OT

Friday’s Games

Canisius at RIT, 5:05 p.m.

Air Force at Mercyhurst, 5:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Air Force at Mercyhurst, 3:05 p.m.

Niagara at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.

RIT at Canisius, 7:05 p.m.

