Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T American International 6 0 0 0 0 18 29 20 7 2 0 Robert Morris 6 1 0 0 0 18 41 30 8 3 0 Canisius 3 1 0 0 0 15 15 9 3 1 0 RIT 2 2 1 1 0 8 38 34 4 4 2 Holy Cross 3 1 0 2 0 7 21 23 4 4 0 Niagara 1 4 3 0 0 7 31 39 2 5 3 Mercyhurst 1 2 1 1 0 5 20 27 2 5 1 Bentley 1 5 2 0 2 5 10 17 1 5 0 Sacred Heart 1 1 0 0 0 3 8 18 1 3 0 Army 1 3 0 0 0 3 8 14 1 3 0 Air Force 0 5 1 0 1 1 8 21 0 5 1 Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Sacred Heart 4, Air Force, 3, OT

American International 6, Army 3

Thursday’s Games

American Internationl at Army, 5:05 p.m.

Robert Morris at Niagara, 5:05 p.m.

