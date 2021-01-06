CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'We need help,' Prince George's Co. says | Montgomery Co. update | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Home » Sports » Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

The Associated Press

January 6, 2021, 8:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
American International 6 0 0 0 0 18 29 20 7 2 0
Robert Morris 6 1 0 0 0 18 41 30 8 3 0
Canisius 3 1 0 0 0 15 15 9 3 1 0
RIT 2 2 1 1 0 8 38 34 4 4 2
Holy Cross 3 1 0 2 0 7 21 23 4 4 0
Niagara 1 4 3 0 0 7 31 39 2 5 3
Mercyhurst 1 2 1 1 0 5 20 27 2 5 1
Bentley 1 5 2 0 2 5 10 17 1 5 0
Sacred Heart 1 1 0 0 0 3 8 18 1 3 0
Army 1 3 0 0 0 3 8 14 1 3 0
Air Force 0 5 1 0 1 1 8 21 0 5 1
Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Sacred Heart 4, Air Force, 3, OT

American International 6, Army 3

Thursday’s Games

American Internationl at Army, 5:05 p.m.

Robert Morris at Niagara, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

TSP funds fall back after uncharacteristic November increase

New annual leave carryover policy now in effect for federal employees, OPM says

NSF develops predictive model to flag improper payments in grants

6 months in, Marines 5G base is working on autonomous vehicles and more

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up