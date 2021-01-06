Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

|All Times EST
|Overall
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Robert Morris
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|18
|41
|30
|8
|3
|0
|American International
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|23
|17
|6
|2
|0
|Canisius
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|15
|15
|9
|3
|1
|0
|RIT
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|38
|34
|4
|4
|2
|Holy Cross
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|7
|21
|23
|4
|4
|0
|Niagara
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|7
|31
|39
|2
|5
|3
|Mercyhurst
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|20
|27
|2
|5
|1
|Bentley
|1
|5
|2
|0
|2
|5
|10
|17
|1
|5
|0
|Sacred Heart
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|8
|18
|1
|3
|0
|Army
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|8
|1
|2
|0
|Air Force
|0
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|8
|21
|0
|5
|1
|Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Wednesday’s Games
Sacred Heart vs. Air Force, 3:05 p.m.
American International at Army, 5:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
American Internationl at Army, 5:05 p.m.
Robert Morris at Niagara, 5:05 p.m.
