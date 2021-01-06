INAUGURATION NEWS: DC mayor threatened, security upped | Metro stations to close, widespread road closures | Inauguration FAQs | Trump's 2nd impeachment
Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

The Associated Press

January 6, 2021, 5:22 PM

All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Robert Morris 6 1 0 0 0 18 41 30 8 3 0
American International 5 0 0 0 0 15 23 17 6 2 0
Canisius 3 1 0 0 0 15 15 9 3 1 0
RIT 2 2 1 1 0 8 38 34 4 4 2
Holy Cross 3 1 0 2 0 7 21 23 4 4 0
Niagara 1 4 3 0 0 7 31 39 2 5 3
Mercyhurst 1 2 1 1 0 5 20 27 2 5 1
Bentley 1 5 2 0 2 5 10 17 1 5 0
Sacred Heart 1 1 0 0 0 3 8 18 1 3 0
Army 1 2 0 0 0 3 5 8 1 2 0
Air Force 0 5 1 0 1 1 8 21 0 5 1
Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Sacred Heart vs. Air Force, 3:05 p.m.

American International at Army, 5:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

American Internationl at Army, 5:05 p.m.

Robert Morris at Niagara, 5:05 p.m.

