Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T Robert Morris 6 1 0 0 0 18 41 30 8 3 0 American International 5 0 0 0 0 15 23 17 5 2 0 Canisius 3 1 0 0 0 9 15 9 3 1 0 RIT 2 2 1 1 0 8 38 34 4 3 2 Holy Cross 1 1 0 2 0 7 21 23 4 4 0 Niagara 1 4 2 0 0 5 30 38 2 5 2 Mercyhurst 1 2 1 1 0 5 20 27 2 5 1 Bentley 1 3 2 0 2 5 10 17 1 5 0 Sacred Heart 1 1 0 0 0 3 8 18 1 3 0 Army 1 2 0 0 0 3 5 8 1 2 0 Air Force 0 5 1 0 1 0 8 21 0 5 1 Sunday’s Games

Canisius 3, Mercyhurst 0

Robert Morris 4, RIT 3

Niagara 7, Air Force 2

Monday’s Games

Air Force 1, Niagara 1, OT (Niagara wins shootout 2-1)

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

