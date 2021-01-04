INAUGURATION NEWS: Region's leaders: Don't come to DC | Law enforcement gets ready | FBI warning of protests | Airbnb banning hate groups
Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

The Associated Press

January 4, 2021, 8:05 PM

All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Robert Morris 6 1 0 0 0 18 41 30 8 3 0
American International 5 0 0 0 0 15 23 17 5 2 0
Canisius 3 1 0 0 0 9 15 9 3 1 0
RIT 2 2 1 1 0 8 38 34 4 3 2
Holy Cross 1 1 0 2 0 7 21 23 4 4 0
Niagara 1 4 2 0 0 5 30 38 2 5 2
Mercyhurst 1 2 1 1 0 5 20 27 2 5 1
Bentley 1 3 2 0 2 5 10 17 1 5 0
Sacred Heart 1 1 0 0 0 3 8 18 1 3 0
Army 1 2 0 0 0 3 5 8 1 2 0
Air Force 0 5 1 0 1 0 8 21 0 5 1
Sunday’s Games

Canisius 3, Mercyhurst 0

Robert Morris 4, RIT 3

Niagara 7, Air Force 2

Monday’s Games

Air Force 1, Niagara 1, OT (Niagara wins shootout 2-1)

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

