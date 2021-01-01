Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

|All Times EST
|Overall
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|American International
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|22
|16
|5
|2
|0
|Robert Morris
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|34
|26
|6
|3
|0
|RIT
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|8
|34
|27
|4
|2
|2
|Holy Cross
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|7
|21
|23
|4
|4
|0
|Bentley
|1
|3
|2
|0
|2
|5
|10
|17
|1
|5
|0
|Mercyhurst
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|18
|21
|2
|3
|1
|Sacred Heart
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|8
|18
|1
|3
|0
|Army
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|8
|1
|2
|0
|Canisius
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|7
|1
|1
|0
|Niagara
|0
|4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|23
|36
|1
|5
|2
|Air Force
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|13
|0
|4
|0
|Friday’s Games
No games scheduled.
|Saturday’s Games
Long Island at American International, 2:05 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Canisius, 2:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Canisius at Mercyhurst, 3:05 p.m.
RIT at Robert Morris, 4:05 p.m.
Air Force at Niagara, 5:05 p.m.
American International at Long Island, 6:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.