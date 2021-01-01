Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
The Associated Press

January 1, 2021, 8:46 PM

All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
American International 5 0 0 0 0 15 22 16 5 2 0
Robert Morris 4 1 0 0 0 12 34 26 6 3 0
RIT 2 0 1 1 0 8 34 27 4 2 2
Holy Cross 1 1 2 2 0 7 21 23 4 4 0
Bentley 1 3 2 0 2 5 10 17 1 5 0
Mercyhurst 1 0 1 1 0 5 18 21 2 3 1
Sacred Heart 1 1 0 0 0 3 8 18 1 3 0
Army 1 2 0 0 0 3 5 8 1 2 0
Canisius 1 1 0 0 0 3 9 7 1 1 0
Niagara 0 4 2 0 2 2 23 36 1 5 2
Air Force 0 4 0 0 0 0 5 13 0 4 0
Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s Games

Mercyhurst at Canisius, 2:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Canisius at Mercyhurst, 3:05 p.m.

RIT at Robert Morris, 4:05 p.m.

Air Force at Niagara, 5:05 p.m.

