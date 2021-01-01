Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T American International 5 0 0…

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T American International 5 0 0 0 0 15 22 16 5 2 0 Robert Morris 4 1 0 0 0 12 34 26 6 3 0 RIT 2 0 1 1 0 8 34 27 4 2 2 Holy Cross 1 1 2 2 0 7 21 23 4 4 0 Bentley 1 3 2 0 2 5 10 17 1 5 0 Mercyhurst 1 0 1 1 0 5 18 21 2 3 1 Sacred Heart 1 1 0 0 0 3 8 18 1 3 0 Army 1 2 0 0 0 3 5 8 1 2 0 Canisius 1 1 0 0 0 3 9 7 1 1 0 Niagara 0 4 2 0 2 2 23 36 1 5 2 Air Force 0 4 0 0 0 0 5 13 0 4 0 Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s Games

Mercyhurst at Canisius, 2:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Canisius at Mercyhurst, 3:05 p.m.

RIT at Robert Morris, 4:05 p.m.

Air Force at Niagara, 5:05 p.m.

