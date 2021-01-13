INAUGURATION NEWS: How Trump's 2nd impeachment will unfold | Howard U. celebrates VP-elect Harris | Prosecutor looks to sedition | Impeachment next
Aryna Sabalenka wins 3rd straight title in Abu Dhabi

The Associated Press

January 13, 2021, 4:26 AM

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka won her third straight tour title and 15th straight match by beating Veronika Kudermetova 6-2, 6-2 Wednesday in the Abu Dhabi Open final.

The fourth-seeded Belarusian, who won indoor tournaments in Ostrava and Linz at the end of last season, last lost in the fourth round of the French Open in October.

Sabalenka will rise three places to seventh in the rankings. She is 9-4 in career finals and 6-0 in the last 16 months. Kudermetova was playing in her first tour final.

The tournament in Abu Dhabi was hastily arranged by the WTA to offer players more match time after the Australian Open was rescheduled for February amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sabalenka and Kudermetova will now travel to Australia, where they will spend time in quarantine with limited practice opportunities ahead of the Australian Open and its warm-up events.

